(News story) Antoinette (Germano) Poskonka Marmar, a mother of five and a community volunteer who was a Navy WAVE during World War II, died Thursday at the Elizabeth Scott Community in Springfield Township. She was 96.
She died of congestive heart failure, her daughter, Rosemary Galdys, said.
Over the years, Mrs. Marmar worked at different times as a waitress and then a secretary in Toledo until retiring about 1969.
Proud of her Italian descent, she volunteered for nearly 50 years as a secretary at the Alba Club of Toledo. She also volunteered for five years at what now is Mercy Health St. Anne's Hospital in her later years.
She was a past chaplain of the Lake Erie Navy WAVES, Unit 128, of which she was a longtime member. WAVES stands for Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service, the women's Naval Reserve branch during World War II.
In 2018, the Elizabeth Scott Community presented her with a U.S. flag on Veterans Day in recognition of her service.
"She loved being in the service... She was very, very proud of her service," Mrs. Galdys said, adding that her mother kept wartime memorabilia.
In 2008, The Blade wrote a story about her reunion earlier that year with a California paratrooper 65 years after they met at an Army-Navy dance in Washington during the tumult of a world war.
Marino Narducci, who was 88 at the time of the reunion, had been captured in southern France. He was held as a prisoner of war for 13 months and then spent five months at a veteran's hospital in Italy. Mr. Narducci told The Blade he had always wanted to thank his wartime girlfriend for helping him through those dark days at prison camp. "I had her picture with me," he remembered.
Mrs. Marmar was born Nov. 5, 1922 in Toledo to Filomena and Bernard Germano. She was a 1940 Whitmer High School graduate.
In 1943, she volunteered for the WAVES and then was yeoman 3rd class, stationed in Washington until her honorable discharge in 1945.
While in the service, she met Joseph Poskonka, who was in the Navy.
They married in 1945 and settled in Toledo, where they raised five children. He died in 1967.
Two years later, she met Archie Marmar. They married in 1975; he died in 2004.
In 2012, Mrs. Marmar met Park Blubaugh; he died in 2014.
"They enjoyed two years of sharing deep faith and love of each other," Mrs. Galdys said, adding that they liked to travel together and that he taught her mother how to golf.
"She was a thoughtful, giving, and caring person who loved her family with all her heart. She was famous for her homemade pizza and bread, and would gladly share with family and friends," her daughter said.
Mrs. Marmar was a longtime member of Christ the King Church in West Toledo.
Along with her two husbands, she was preceded in death by a brother, four sisters, and a great-granddaughter.
Surviving are her sons, Joe, Bernie, and Ray Poskonka; daughters, Rosemary Galdys and Ruth Marmar Gwynne; brother, Joe Iannucci; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. Thursday at Newcomer West Sylvania Chapel, where a Celebration of Life ceremony will immediately follow at 5:30 p.m.
