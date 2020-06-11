Antoinette R. O'Connor
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Antoinette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Antoinette R. O'Connor

She had movie star looks, a heart of brilliant gold, and could bake a loaf of sourdough bread like nobody; her pies and cookies weren't too shabby either.

If you were from "city", you called her Toni. If you were from the "country", she went by Nettie. Anyway you knew her, you just had to love her. On FB, her name was Thelma and her daughter was Louise; together they went on many adventures.

Antoinette R. O'Connor, 89, passed on June 8, 2020, from complications due to Alzheimer's.

Toni was born on October 29, 1930, to Melvina (Langenderfer) and Jacob Kreuz of Swanton, OH. She was darn proud of being from a family of 11 brothers and sisters and would readily tell you tales about the "farm days". After graduating from Swanton high school, she moved to the big city of Toledo. With a few of her sisters, she lived in the Old West End's Salesian Club and worked in accounting at Ohio Bell. She then landed the golden job opportunity at Libbey Owens Ford. One day, a dashing young executive, John S. O'Connor slipped his phone number into her pocket and the rest was history. They celebrated 58 years of marriage before he passed in 2012.

While her two children were in high school, Toni started working in the front office at St. Francis de Sales where she dished dreaded detentions with a twinkle in her eyes. She also started the sourdough bread baking frenzy which spanned over 30 years.

Her legacy is one of pure sunshine filtered through her smile, kindness, and sweet personality.

Toni is survived by her two children, Chris and Patte O'Connor; grandchildren, Johnny and Caty; sister, Clavera Ramlow; and brother, Jerry Kreuz. Deaths preceding her include sisters, Veronica Helfrich, Agnes Parks, Regina Ankenbrandt, Mary Jane Hughes, Eleanor Corrigan; sister-in-law, Maureen O'Connor; and brothers, Robert, Norman and Al Kreuz.

No celebration of life is decided yet. Perhaps, continue her legacy with a kind word, deed or by sharing a simple smile. Her body is being donated to U.T.M.C. Please consider a gift to Memory Lane Services, St. Frances de Sales High School, ProMedica Hospice or Hospice of Northwest OH, where she passed away. Special thanks to her caregivers both private and professional.

Thelma, the ride won't be the same. However, we know over the cliff is Heaven, YOUR ultimate adventure.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
13 entries
June 10, 2020
Aunt Nettie was a wonderful, caring, charming person to be around. We always looked forward to her visits to the FL family. And loved reading the adventures of Thelma and Louise. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Phyllis & Jim Parks
Family
June 10, 2020
What a beautiful tribute to such a beautiful person. She always carried around that beautiful smile and shared it with everyone she came across each and everyday...This world could use many more people just like this wonderful person was...RIP Aunt Nettie
Marty Kreuz
Marty Kreuz
Family
June 10, 2020
Patte,
Although I only met your mother once (at Meijer), I know what a beautiful soul she was because of the legacy she now leaves behind in you! May God wrap you (and your family) in His Arms of comfort & peace. May He pour out an abundance of grace & blessings upon you, as you finish your adventures.... until you meet once again! My Deepest Sympathy!
Jan Paul
Friend
June 10, 2020
Whenever we saw Aunt Nettie she made you feel like a million bucks! She had a smile for everyone and a vibrant personality. One or our most recent memories is when she was having dinner at our house and as she was leaving noticed our piano and sat down and played this wonderful song.She was always the bright light in the room.
Ray and Karla Corrigan
Family
June 9, 2020
She was a amazing lady
Dana Bihn
Friend
June 9, 2020
She was amazing!!!! I smile every time I think of Aunt Nettie ❤
Brittany Gehringer
Family
June 9, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Jamie
Friend
June 9, 2020
Remember the ride!
Our Family has known Toni our whole lives. Old Neighborhood,St Francis, Bridge Club, St Ursula, Parents summer parties, and on and on. Their kids lives intertwined with ours ,friends for life. Toni and John are all now up stairs with friends... the Monaghan Kids
Peter Monaghan
Friend
June 9, 2020
Mrs O'Connor was the sweetest lady. When in grade school I remember hanging out with Patte at their house many times. One winter's day we got to make chocolate chip cookies and frosted Christmas cookies. She could tell what the cookie batter needed just by her natural baking instincts, and that was the first time I got to frost cookies and she showed how and then I got to take some home to my family to enjoy. Sending hugs to Patte and Chris.
Jane Rolle
Friend
June 9, 2020
An angel has left the earth today. Her kind, loving, playful spirit will still be in my heart forever. She was the most generous person I know. She spread nothing but joy. Have to much fun in heaven! ❤
JC
Family
June 9, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always our Aunt Nettie.
Tim Kreuz
Family
June 9, 2020
What a lady, what a story and what a well lived life!! My love, hugs and condolences go out to her beautiful family!! I know they took the greatest care of her.
Julianne Boyd
Friend
June 9, 2020
I'm saddened that the world will not experience Toni's love any more. She was a great joy to work with. I am happy that she can now be at peace with your dad and Christ.
Fr. Jim Sanfird
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved