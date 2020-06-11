Antoinette R. O'Connor



She had movie star looks, a heart of brilliant gold, and could bake a loaf of sourdough bread like nobody; her pies and cookies weren't too shabby either.



If you were from "city", you called her Toni. If you were from the "country", she went by Nettie. Anyway you knew her, you just had to love her. On FB, her name was Thelma and her daughter was Louise; together they went on many adventures.



Antoinette R. O'Connor, 89, passed on June 8, 2020, from complications due to Alzheimer's.



Toni was born on October 29, 1930, to Melvina (Langenderfer) and Jacob Kreuz of Swanton, OH. She was darn proud of being from a family of 11 brothers and sisters and would readily tell you tales about the "farm days". After graduating from Swanton high school, she moved to the big city of Toledo. With a few of her sisters, she lived in the Old West End's Salesian Club and worked in accounting at Ohio Bell. She then landed the golden job opportunity at Libbey Owens Ford. One day, a dashing young executive, John S. O'Connor slipped his phone number into her pocket and the rest was history. They celebrated 58 years of marriage before he passed in 2012.



While her two children were in high school, Toni started working in the front office at St. Francis de Sales where she dished dreaded detentions with a twinkle in her eyes. She also started the sourdough bread baking frenzy which spanned over 30 years.



Her legacy is one of pure sunshine filtered through her smile, kindness, and sweet personality.



Toni is survived by her two children, Chris and Patte O'Connor; grandchildren, Johnny and Caty; sister, Clavera Ramlow; and brother, Jerry Kreuz. Deaths preceding her include sisters, Veronica Helfrich, Agnes Parks, Regina Ankenbrandt, Mary Jane Hughes, Eleanor Corrigan; sister-in-law, Maureen O'Connor; and brothers, Robert, Norman and Al Kreuz.



No celebration of life is decided yet. Perhaps, continue her legacy with a kind word, deed or by sharing a simple smile. Her body is being donated to U.T.M.C. Please consider a gift to Memory Lane Services, St. Frances de Sales High School, ProMedica Hospice or Hospice of Northwest OH, where she passed away. Special thanks to her caregivers both private and professional.



Thelma, the ride won't be the same. However, we know over the cliff is Heaven, YOUR ultimate adventure.





