Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
5:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Antonio Herrera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antonio Cristobal Herrera


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Antonio Cristobal Herrera Obituary
Antonio Cristobal Herrera

Antonio Cristobal Herrera age 58, of Toledo, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center. Tony was born to Crisoforo and Julia (Chavira) Herrera July 20, 1960 in Oregon, Ohio. He graduated from Clay High School in 1978 and was a member of the Local 500 retiring after 35 years. Tony loved to fish and was always looking for the perfect fishing spot. He enjoyed hanging out in his garage supervising car repairs while playing or listening to music. He was a devoted family man, great father and made sure everyone had what they needed. Tony was known as the "fun tio".

Tony is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Michelle; children, Antonio Jr. (Lindsey), Chrisoforo (Mary), Sarah (Jacob), and Maria (Ryan); 16 grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Julian (Clara), Mary (Isameal), Lorenzo (Jan), Dolores (Carlos), Anita (Lee), Chrisoforo (Diana), Dahlia (Fernando), Fami (Jim), Rosalina, Rosario (Jerry) and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Eva Herrera.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Friday, February 8, 2019, from 12 noon until the time of service at 5 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to the family through the funeral home website:

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.