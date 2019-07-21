|
|
MR. ANTONIO D. SCOTT
Mr. Scott, 40, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, in The University of Toledo Medical Center. He attended the Robert S. Rogers High School and worked in production for the Schultz Container Systems.
He is survived by mother, Luredean Scott; sons, Latrell Stevens and Antonio D. Scott, Jr.; 1 grandson; brothers, Edward, Jr. and Lamont (Ginny) Kinney and sister, Tonjia Scott.
A Visitation will be held from 4-6 PM Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Ave. Toledo, OH 43607. Funeral Services will begin at 11 am Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the St. Paul M. B. Church, 1502 N. Detroit Ave., Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 10 am Family Hour/ Wake. Reverend Dr. J. H. Willis, Pastor.
Published in The Blade from July 21 to July 22, 2019