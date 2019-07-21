Home

C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
Wake
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul M. B. Church
1502 N. Detroit Ave
Toledo, OH
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul M. B. Church
1502 N. Detroit Ave
Toledo, OH
Antonio D. Scott Obituary
MR. ANTONIO D. SCOTT

Mr. Scott, 40, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, in The University of Toledo Medical Center. He attended the Robert S. Rogers High School and worked in production for the Schultz Container Systems.

He is survived by mother, Luredean Scott; sons, Latrell Stevens and Antonio D. Scott, Jr.; 1 grandson; brothers, Edward, Jr. and Lamont (Ginny) Kinney and sister, Tonjia Scott.

A Visitation will be held from 4-6 PM Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Ave. Toledo, OH 43607. Funeral Services will begin at 11 am Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the St. Paul M. B. Church, 1502 N. Detroit Ave., Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 10 am Family Hour/ Wake. Reverend Dr. J. H. Willis, Pastor.

cbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from July 21 to July 22, 2019
