Aphrodite UeberrothAphrodite Lynn Ueberroth, 47, of Toledo, Ohio passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020. She was born August 28, 1973 to Thomas Joseph and Tina (Soulidis) Welsh in Toledo, Ohio.She had a passion for photography, her fur baby Gunner and all things punk rock, anyone who knew Dee Dee knew she loved the Ramones.Aphrodite (Dee Dee) is survived by her son, Jacob Ueberroth; mother, Tina Welsh; sister, Christina (Greg) Berning; niece and nephews, Gregory, Caitlyn, Chad and Nathan; father-in-law, David Ueberroth; her very best friends, Toni Jo Boyd and Kelly Goodlive, along with many other loving friends and family.Aphrodite (Dee Dee) is preceded in death by her husband, Shawn Ueberroth; father, Tom Welsh; mother in law, Marie Ueberroth; grandparents, Joe and Mary Welsh; and Aphrodite (BaBa) Soulidis.Family and friends may visit Freck Funeral Chapel 1155 South Wynn Road, Oregon on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. with the funeral service held at 6:30 p.m.Memorial contributions in Aphrodite's name may be made to the Toledo Area Humane Society.