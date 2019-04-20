April Ann Bowser



April Ann Bowser, 43, of Maumee died April 15, 2019 in an automoble accident. She was born October 14, 1975 in Toledo to Steven Bowser and Deborah (Selders) Groover. April was an Anthony Wayne High School graduate in the class of 1994, she went on to attend Owens Community College where she graduated as a Physical Therapy Assistant.



April is survived by her daughter, Summer Dwyer of Toledo; her mother, Deborah (Dennis) Groover of Perrysburg; her father, Steven (Brenda) Bowser of Swanton; her brothers, Jeremy (Ellie) Selders of Waterville, Jason (Beverly) Bowser of Napoleon, and Michael (Paula) of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; her sister, Valerie Groover of Columbus.



Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 4 to 8 pm at Peinert Dunn Funeral Home, 7220 Dutch Rd. Waterville, OH. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens, Waterville, OH.



In April's memory donations are encouraged to her family.



Published in The Blade on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary