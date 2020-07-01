Or Copy this URL to Share

Archie McCreary



Archie McCreary 73, of Toledo,OH passed away Friday June 26, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital.



He was preceded in death by father, Charles S. McCreary; mother, Narvie (Morast) McCreary; brother, Fletcher McCreary Sr.; sisters, Sandra Russell, Arbesta Tripplett and Margie McCreary.





