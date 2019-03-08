Ardean Cutshall



Ardean Cutshall, 85, died Monday, March 4, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 29, 1933 in Toledo. Formerly Ardean was a nurse at Mercy St. Charles Hospital. She was a member of Northwood Post #2984 Auxiliary where she served as a past president and past district president. Her greatest joy in life was her family.



Ardean is survived by her children, David, Diane and Doug Hulet; grandchildren, Daisy and Crysta Hulet; great-grandson, Koltyn and another great-grandchild on the way; siblings, Tom (Irene) Shroyer, Dorothy Parott, Charlotte Spoering, Kay (Dennis) Stevens and Mary Dresher; sisters-in-law, Kathy and Lois Shroyer; many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by parents, Thomas and Esther (Gilford) Shroyer; husband, Burne Cutshall; brothers, John and Ron Shroyer.



Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Sunday, March 10, 2019, from 12-4 p.m. where services will follow at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.



www.freckchapel.com



