Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Service
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Ardean Cutshall Obituary
Ardean Cutshall

Ardean Cutshall, 85, died Monday, March 4, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 29, 1933 in Toledo. Formerly Ardean was a nurse at Mercy St. Charles Hospital. She was a member of Northwood Post #2984 Auxiliary where she served as a past president and past district president. Her greatest joy in life was her family.

Ardean is survived by her children, David, Diane and Doug Hulet; grandchildren, Daisy and Crysta Hulet; great-grandson, Koltyn and another great-grandchild on the way; siblings, Tom (Irene) Shroyer, Dorothy Parott, Charlotte Spoering, Kay (Dennis) Stevens and Mary Dresher; sisters-in-law, Kathy and Lois Shroyer; many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by parents, Thomas and Esther (Gilford) Shroyer; husband, Burne Cutshall; brothers, John and Ron Shroyer.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Sunday, March 10, 2019, from 12-4 p.m. where services will follow at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade on Mar. 8, 2019
