Arden C. Keefer
1931-08-13 - 2020-10-30
Arden C. Keefer

Arden C. Keefer of Sims Hwy, Morenci passed away on October 30, 2020 at Indian Meadows in Wauseon. He was born August 13, 1931 in Morenci to Charles and Flossie (Emerson) Keefer. He met Tomasita "Tommie" Valdez in Lyons, OH and in 1973 the couple married in Adrian. Tommie proceeded him in death on March 1, 2018. Arden proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, completing his service in 1955. Arden was employed by Adrian Steel for 25 years before his retirement. He was a member of the NRA, North American Hunting Club, American Legion, Morenci Sportsman Club, and the Izaak Walton League of America. He was a true American outdoorsman and conservationist.

Arden is survived by four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild. In addition to his wife, Tommie Keefer, he was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Shelley Keefer; a son, Scott Keefer; and a step-son, Gilbert Amaya.

A visitation for Arden will take place on Thursday November 5, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Morenci. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a limited number of people allowed in the chapel at a time, and face coverings are required. A private funeral service will take place on Friday November 6, 2020 at Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Morenci with Pastor Bill Van Valkenburg officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Morenci. The funeral service will be viewable via webcast at 11:00 a.m; the link is available by viewing Arden's obituary at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com Memorial contributions can be made to Lenawee Humane Society and/or Elara Caring, Envelopes are available at Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Morenci.

Published in The Blade from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2020.
November 3, 2020
Grove of 100 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Brian Campbell
