Ardith Faye Millington, age 84, of Toledo, died March 7, 2019 at the University of Toledo Medical Center. Ardith was born August 28, 1934 in Detroit to the late Donald and Florence (Livingway) Hendrick. She married Donald J. Millington on June 18, 1955 in Oaklawn, IL and he passed away October 22, 2010. A brother, Harvey Hendrick, and son-in-law, Victor Donia, also preceded her in death.



Ardith graduated from Lyons Twp. (IL) High School and Lyons Twp. Community College. She worked as an office manager for several Toledo-area physicians, but her primary vocation was "Mom" and later in life as "Mimi". Ardith loved bird watching and tending her birdhouses. Hummingbirds were her favorite and she looked forward to their arrival each spring. Always sharp and quick witted, she enjoyed keeping her mind active by reading novels and current events, studying genealogy, doing word puzzles and visiting the art museum. Ardith found her greatest joy in spending time with her grandchildren and attending their activities. She will be lovingly remembered for her keen sense of humor, selfless generosity, incredible strength and class.



Left to cherish her memory are her children, Matthew Millington and Melissa Donia; grandchildren, Meghan, Lauren and Sean; and former daughter-in-law, Renee Millington.



Visitation will be held from 1-5 p.m. Sunday in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.) where funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 11, 2019. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.



Memorial contributions are suggested to Nature's Nursery or The Nature Conservancy.



