The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ardith Millington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ardith Faye Millington


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ardith Faye Millington Obituary
Ardith Faye Millington

Ardith Faye Millington, age 84, of Toledo, died March 7, 2019 at the University of Toledo Medical Center. Ardith was born August 28, 1934 in Detroit to the late Donald and Florence (Livingway) Hendrick. She married Donald J. Millington on June 18, 1955 in Oaklawn, IL and he passed away October 22, 2010. A brother, Harvey Hendrick, and son-in-law, Victor Donia, also preceded her in death.

Ardith graduated from Lyons Twp. (IL) High School and Lyons Twp. Community College. She worked as an office manager for several Toledo-area physicians, but her primary vocation was "Mom" and later in life as "Mimi". Ardith loved bird watching and tending her birdhouses. Hummingbirds were her favorite and she looked forward to their arrival each spring. Always sharp and quick witted, she enjoyed keeping her mind active by reading novels and current events, studying genealogy, doing word puzzles and visiting the art museum. Ardith found her greatest joy in spending time with her grandchildren and attending their activities. She will be lovingly remembered for her keen sense of humor, selfless generosity, incredible strength and class.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Matthew Millington and Melissa Donia; grandchildren, Meghan, Lauren and Sean; and former daughter-in-law, Renee Millington.

Visitation will be held from 1-5 p.m. Sunday in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.) where funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 11, 2019. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Nature's Nursery or The Nature Conservancy.

walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now