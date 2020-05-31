Ardith L. FrancisArdith L. Francis, age 88, of Toledo, passed away May 23, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Toledo. She was born January 9, 1932 in Columbus, OH to Raymond and Florence (Latscha) Saltz. A dedicated and loving, wife, mother and grandmother, Ardith will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She also enjoyed crafting and needle point.In addition to her parents, Ardith was also preceded in death by her husband, Gaylord Francis. Ardith is survived by her son, Michael Rick (Linda) Francis; daughter, Rita (Don) Francis-Braun; grandchildren, Jennifer (Ron) Driskill, Joshua (Katie) Francis, Jake (Nicole Busey) Burgy, Drew (Emilie Warner) Burgy and Nate (Anya Oberkirsch) Burgy; and 5 great-grandchildren.A private graveside service will be held at Lake Township Cemetery, Millbury, OH with Pastor Debbie Conklin of Peace Lutheran Church in Bowling Green, OH officiating.Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Ardith's memory.To leave a special message for Ardith's family, please visit: