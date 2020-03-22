|
Ardith Rose (Kling) Brandeberry
Ardith Rose (Kling) Brandeberry was taken to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Elizabeth Scott Care Center. Ardith was born on her eldest brother's birthday, October 29, 1926, in Tedrow, OH, to the late Harold and Elsie (Marzolf) Kling. She married her high school sweetheart, Burnell Brandeberry, on October 19, 1945. They were happily married for nearly 68 years.
Ardith and Burnell enjoyed "Airstreaming" for 20 years in their retirement. They were also "Winter Texans" for 23 years in Southern Texas' Rio Grande River Valley.
Ardith graduated from Chesterfield High School (now Evergreen Schools) in 1944. She was a longtime member of Harvest Lane United Brethren Church, Westgate Chapel, and Heritage Church of God. In 1978 she and Burnell joined the Gideon's International Auxiliary. Ardith was self-employed as a seamstress making custom draperies for 20 years.
Survivors include two daughters, Kathy Thomas of Lambertville and Karen (Anthony) Brandeberry McClain of Sylvania Twp.; two sons, Gene (Yvonne) of Swanton and Gary L. (Lauretta) of Delphos; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and brother, Harold Kling of Tedrow. She was preceded in death by husband, Burnell; son-in-law, Harold "Al" Thomas; two sisters and a brother.
Services will be private due to the current health crisis. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251 Washington, DC 20090-7251. Arrangements by Walker Funeral Home, Toledo. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020