The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Resources
More Obituaries for Ardith Brandeberry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ardith Rose (Kling) Brandeberry


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ardith Rose (Kling) Brandeberry Obituary
Ardith Rose (Kling) Brandeberry

Ardith Rose (Kling) Brandeberry was taken to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Elizabeth Scott Care Center. Ardith was born on her eldest brother's birthday, October 29, 1926, in Tedrow, OH, to the late Harold and Elsie (Marzolf) Kling. She married her high school sweetheart, Burnell Brandeberry, on October 19, 1945. They were happily married for nearly 68 years.

Ardith and Burnell enjoyed "Airstreaming" for 20 years in their retirement. They were also "Winter Texans" for 23 years in Southern Texas' Rio Grande River Valley.

Ardith graduated from Chesterfield High School (now Evergreen Schools) in 1944. She was a longtime member of Harvest Lane United Brethren Church, Westgate Chapel, and Heritage Church of God. In 1978 she and Burnell joined the Gideon's International Auxiliary. Ardith was self-employed as a seamstress making custom draperies for 20 years.

Survivors include two daughters, Kathy Thomas of Lambertville and Karen (Anthony) Brandeberry McClain of Sylvania Twp.; two sons, Gene (Yvonne) of Swanton and Gary L. (Lauretta) of Delphos; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and brother, Harold Kling of Tedrow. She was preceded in death by husband, Burnell; son-in-law, Harold "Al" Thomas; two sisters and a brother.

Services will be private due to the current health crisis. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251 Washington, DC 20090-7251. Arrangements by Walker Funeral Home, Toledo. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ardith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now