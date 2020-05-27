Arlanda Dula
1950 - 2020
Arlanda Dula

12/10/1950 - 05/23/2020

Arlanda Joyce Dula, 69, born December 10, 1950 of Toledo, Ohio peacefully slipped away to the Eternal Heavens on May 23, 2020 while in Toledo Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Arlanda affectionatley known as Londa was the fourth daughter out of eight siblings born to Fred and Adell Dula. Londa was preceded in death by both parents and three siblings.

Arlanda was employed as a UAW Local 14 Benifits Representive for General Motors Powertrain Toledo, for over 30 years. She loved helping people and she adored living life as her beautiful smile show it. Prior to her illness she was a graduate from Lourdes University and The university of Toledo.

Londa was a cake maker and she perfected her carrot cake that satisfied all who ate it.

Arlanda leaves to cherish her memory one loving daughter, Regina Philips; sisters, Shirlley( William) Neese, Audrey (Milton) Ransey, Brothers, Danny (Cynthia) and Micheal Dula; grandchildren, Robert and Reginald Phillips with four great grandchildren. Arlanda was a great friend to many. She also leaves many neices and nephews and other family members. Funeral services will be at the House of Day funeral Home. Due to Covid 19 the service will be private.

www.houseofday.com



Published in The Blade from May 27 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
