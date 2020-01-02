|
Arleeta Belle Stevenson-Sanders
Arleeta Belle (Greve) Stevenson-Sanders, born May 24, 1936, in Flint, Michigan, died Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the age of 83. Formerly of Temperance, Michigan,
Arleeta graduated from Spring Arbor High School where she met and married her first husband, Dallas M. Stevenson Jr. July 3, 1954. Together they raised three beautiful children, Barbara, Dallas Wayne and Jerry. Arleeta spent 25 years in the Bedford Public School system where she enjoyed working with children. She spent many hours volunteering for her community. A long list included Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, pattern training brain damage children, special olympics, serving local hospitals, ushering for local theaters and Lourdes College. She was a member of Monroe County Extension, Education Club and the Eva Rebekah Lodge (all service organizations). For her community service she was awarded the Michigan Minute Man Award (State of Michigan) and the Decoration of Chiverly (Odd Fellows of Michigan).
She was preceded in death by parents, William and Leeta Greve; brother, Orville Greve; three infant sons; son, Dallas Wayne Stevenson; first husband, Dallas M. Stevenson; brother, Wayne Greve; and second husband, Robert Sanders. Arleeta was blessed with three children, Barbara (Don) DeVerna; Dallas Wayne(deceased) (Peggy) Stevenson, and Jerry (Susan) Stevenson; as well as 8 grandchildren, Daniel DeVerna, Michael DeVerna, Chloe Stevenson, Jennifer (Stevenson) Ramsey, Edward (Ted) Stevenson, Julia (Stevenson) Herrema, Katrina (Hass) Brey, and Melissa (Hass) Oluput and their parents, Rick and Mary Hass. She has 17 great-grandchildren including Malachi DeVerna, Luke DeVerna, Ruth DeVerna, Hannah DeVerna, Titus DeVerna, Moses DeVerna, Mary DeVerna, Annalee DeVerna, Moriah DeVerna, Caroline DeVerna, Julianne Ramsey, Chandler Ramsey, Zachary Herrema, Shelby Brey, Lexi Brey, Jaden Oluput and Brielle Oluput. Her second husband Robert Sanders(deceased) added three children, J.R. Sanders, Jill(Dennis)Wood, Cindy(Russell)Gardiner; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren to her family.
Her friends and family knew her as simply Lee. She now resides in the Kingdom of God. She will surely be missed.
The funeral will take place at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home 1640 Smith Road, (at Jackman)Temperance, MI, on Saturday, January 4, 2020; viewing from 9:00-11:00 a.m. and the service at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Pastor David Jewell.
Memorial contributions can be sent to Biblical Ministiries Worldwide, 1595 Herrington Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30043, for the ministry of Daniel and Karen DeVerna, missionaries to Japan.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 2, 2020