Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
6:30 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Rogner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene E. Rogner


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene E. Rogner Obituary
Arlene E. Rogner

Arlene E. Rogner, 93, of Toledo passed away on August 12, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on May 8, 1926 in Detroit, MI to Theodore and Ellen (Scanlon) Priebe. She is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Faulkner and Holly (Bill) Roemer; 3 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at Reeb Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be private. Donations in Arlene's memory may be given to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses Park Congregation. Online condolences to

www.reebfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reeb Funeral Home
Download Now