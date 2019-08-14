|
|
Arlene E. Rogner
Arlene E. Rogner, 93, of Toledo passed away on August 12, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on May 8, 1926 in Detroit, MI to Theodore and Ellen (Scanlon) Priebe. She is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Faulkner and Holly (Bill) Roemer; 3 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at Reeb Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be private. Donations in Arlene's memory may be given to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses Park Congregation. Online condolences to
www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Aug. 14, 2019