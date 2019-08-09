|
|
Arlene Hart-Hill
Arlene Hart-Hill, 60, gained her heavenly wings on August 4, 2019, at Hospice of NWO-Toledo, in the presence of loved ones. She was born on December 15, 1958 in Toledo, OH to the union of Johnny and Mamie (Coleman) Hart.
Arlene was a 1976 graduate of DeVilbiss High School. She worked at Aaramark, in partnership with the University of Toledo, where she worked for 20 years.
Preceding her in death is her father, Johnny Hart.
Arlene is survived by her children, DeJuan Hill, LaToya Hill and Theodore Hill, II; mother, Mamie Hart; sisters, Angela Ellis (Patrick); Sheila Armstrong and Pamela Hairston (Larry); special friend, Theodis Ware; a host of extended family; and best friend, Maxine Hill.
Services will be Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2pm at The House of Day. A Celebration of Life Party will follow at UAW Local 14, 5411 Jackman Rd., Toledo, OH 43613.
www.houseofday.com
Published in The Blade on Aug. 9, 2019