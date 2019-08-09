Home

POWERED BY

Services
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
The House of Day
Celebration of Life
Following Services
UAW Local 14
5411 Jackman Rd.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Hart-Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene Hart-Hill


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene Hart-Hill Obituary
Arlene Hart-Hill

Arlene Hart-Hill, 60, gained her heavenly wings on August 4, 2019, at Hospice of NWO-Toledo, in the presence of loved ones. She was born on December 15, 1958 in Toledo, OH to the union of Johnny and Mamie (Coleman) Hart.

Arlene was a 1976 graduate of DeVilbiss High School. She worked at Aaramark, in partnership with the University of Toledo, where she worked for 20 years.

Preceding her in death is her father, Johnny Hart.

Arlene is survived by her children, DeJuan Hill, LaToya Hill and Theodore Hill, II; mother, Mamie Hart; sisters, Angela Ellis (Patrick); Sheila Armstrong and Pamela Hairston (Larry); special friend, Theodis Ware; a host of extended family; and best friend, Maxine Hill.

Services will be Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2pm at The House of Day. A Celebration of Life Party will follow at UAW Local 14, 5411 Jackman Rd., Toledo, OH 43613.

www.houseofday.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now