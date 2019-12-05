|
Arlene Joan (Barden) Wilson
Arlene Joan (Barden) Wilson, age 80, Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Sylvania, Ohio and Fayette, Ohio passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019. Arlene was born July 1, 1939 in Wauseon, Ohio. She is survived by her children Holly Wilson, Steven (Jody) Wilson, and Gretchen (Sam) Strausbaugh; six grandchildren Sadie (Austin) Piller, Spencer (Esther) Strausbaugh, Demma Strausbaugh, Noah Strausbaugh, Quinton Strausbaugh, and Nolan Wilson; and great-grandson Banks Piller. For this family Arlene is eternally grateful. They have been the joy of her life. Arlene is also survived by her sister Bette Hudnutt and many nieces and nephews. Arlene was a school treasurer for many schools in Ohio for over 40 years. She was also active in her local and state school business officials' associations. Arlene and her family wish to thank all the blood donors and the American Red Cross that helped her live her life to the end. Also, thanks to the staff in the infusion clinic at The James Cancer Hospital and Dr. Alison Walker and her staff. Arlene wants to be remembered for her humor, smile, and always having a positive attitude. Eclesiasties 3:1,4 " To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven: A time to weep, and a time to laugh; a time to mourn, and a time to dance." Let this be a time to laugh and a time to dance. In memory of Arlene, please donate to the and "always remember me as your friend." A private memorial service will be held in the future. Services entrusted to the Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 North High Street, Worthington. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share fond memories or condolences.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 5, 2019