Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Meyerhofer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene M. (Hodnicki) Meyerhofer


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene M. (Hodnicki) Meyerhofer Obituary
Arlene M. Meyerhofer

Arlene M. Meyerhofer, 78, passed away September 18, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice. She was born May 22, 1941 to John and Florence Hodnicki in Toledo. A member of the graduating class of 1959 at Whitmer High School, Arlene was always proud to be a Panther. She was married to Robert C. Meyerhofer Jr. at St. Hedwig Church and enjoyed 58 years of marriage together. Arlene enjoyed being the bookkeeper at First National Bank (now 5/3) for several years before leaving to raise her daughters and care for her family. She loved her pets and animals and was an avid reader. Arlene will be remembered as a strong, independent, hard working woman who took great pride in caring for her family and instilling these same values in her 2 daughters.

Arlene is survived by her husband, Robert C. Meyerhofer Jr.; daughters, Tracy Meyerhofer and Dana (Mark) Edmonds; grandson, Ryan Edmonds and beloved dog, Casey.

Special thanks to the doctors and staff for the exceptional care at Ebeid Hospice and for the peace and comfort provided by Dr. Jiang.

Services are private. Interment in Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Maumee Valley Save a Pet. Condolences for Arlene's family may be expressed in the online guestbook at

www.ansberg-west.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now