|
|
Arlene M. Meyerhofer
Arlene M. Meyerhofer, 78, passed away September 18, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice. She was born May 22, 1941 to John and Florence Hodnicki in Toledo. A member of the graduating class of 1959 at Whitmer High School, Arlene was always proud to be a Panther. She was married to Robert C. Meyerhofer Jr. at St. Hedwig Church and enjoyed 58 years of marriage together. Arlene enjoyed being the bookkeeper at First National Bank (now 5/3) for several years before leaving to raise her daughters and care for her family. She loved her pets and animals and was an avid reader. Arlene will be remembered as a strong, independent, hard working woman who took great pride in caring for her family and instilling these same values in her 2 daughters.
Arlene is survived by her husband, Robert C. Meyerhofer Jr.; daughters, Tracy Meyerhofer and Dana (Mark) Edmonds; grandson, Ryan Edmonds and beloved dog, Casey.
Special thanks to the doctors and staff for the exceptional care at Ebeid Hospice and for the peace and comfort provided by Dr. Jiang.
Services are private. Interment in Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Maumee Valley Save a Pet. Condolences for Arlene's family may be expressed in the online guestbook at
www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade on Sept. 22, 2019