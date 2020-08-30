Arlene M. Varner



Arlene M. Varner, 92, of Lambertville, Michigan, passed away at home on Saturday, August 22, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. The daughter of Lloyd and Mary Reed, she was born on August 23, 1927, in Toledo, Ohio. She married Nathan Varner on April 3, 1948 and they had 4 children (Gary, Douglas, Mark, and Mary).



Arlene was a faithful witness of Jehovah God for over 55 years. We look forward to seeing her in the resurrection on the paradise earth as spoken of at John 11:25: Jesus said to her: I am the resurrection and the life. The one who exercises faith in me even though he dies will come to life.



Arlene is survived by her husband of 72 years, Nathan; sons, Gary, Mark; six grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.



Funeral services will be private.





