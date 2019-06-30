Arlene Mae McGill



Arlene Mae McGill passed away June 22, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice. Born March 3, 1928 in Toledo, Ohio, to John Kries and Ruth Blank (Raymond) Ball, she grew up in Bucyrus, Ohio, before moving back to Toledo. A graduate of Woodward High School, she married her high-school crush Jack McGill, raising their five children in an apartment in North Toledo before moving across the street to their beloved Victorian home and later to Oakleaf Village of Toledo. Married 66 years, she was heartbroken at his death in 2015.



Arlene had worked at Toledo Trust Bank operating the Elliott-Fisher bookkeeping machine and was a teacher's aide at Lagrange School, being active in their PTA and Mothers Club. For many years she was a member of Salem Lutheran Church ceramics club beside her lifelong friends. She loved children, animals, ceramics, sewing, baking, gardening, crafts, coloring, and puzzles. An extraordinary cook, her pies, apple dumplings, and potato salad are legendary. She was her children and grandchildren's loudest and proudest cheerleader in sports and life. Our lucky gambler, she loved casino trips and enjoyed many travels with family. She delighted in her great-grandchildren.



Selfless, with a kind heart and warm nature, she was the embodiment of perseverance and true grit. It was our mother who set the example of how to garner strength in adversity. We are comforted that her burdens have been lifted, she is reunited with Jack, and that children in heaven are being spoiled by "Grandma."



Arlene was preceded in death by brothers, Kenneth and Norbert Kries; brother-in-law, Robert and sister-in-law, Anne McGill; nephew, Matthew McGill. Surviving are sons, Michael (Patricia Stephens), James (Lori), and David (Cathy Stanfa) McGill; daughters, Patricia McGill and Janet (Dennis) Terry; grandchildren, Sean (Stephanie), Brian (Christiana), Kelly (Russ Koester), and Nicholas (Stephanie) McGill; great-grandchildren, Quinn, Jackson, Kason, and Tyson McGill; sister-in-law, Marlene Kries; nephew, Darryl (Jill) Kries; niece, Lisa McGill; great-nieces, Hannah and Julia Kries, Megan McGill; great-nephews, Zachary and Justin McGill.



Thank you to Oakleaf Village, Great Lakes Hospice, Comfort Keepers, and Ebeid Hospice for their loving care. Burial at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery. Arlene's life will be celebrated at a gathering in July. Please consider the or your local humane society for any memorial tribute.



Mom, you are our hero. You were, and always will be, the heart of our family.



Published in The Blade from June 30 to July 1, 2019