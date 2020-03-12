Home

Services
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
3:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
Arlyn V. Mathewson


1929 - 2020
Arlyn V. Mathewson

Arlyn V. Mathewson, 90, of Temperance, MI, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice, Sylvania, OH.

He was born May 28, 1929, in Brailey, OH, to Rexford and Audrey (Crow) Mathewson.

He graduated from the first graduating class of Bedford High School in 1948. Arlyn proudly served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper in the 11th Airborne Division. He married Zella Fuller January 24, 1953, and together they raised five children and enjoyed 67 years of marriage.

Arlyn worked for Stoneco as a heavy equipment operator for over 31 years. His goal in life was to provide for those he loved, help where he saw the need and to mow his lawn.

He is survived by his loving wife, Zella Mathewson; daughter, Patty (David) Warner; sons, Chris (Deborah), Don (Holly), Rex, and Bob (Carrisa) Mathewson; 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren, sister Elizabeth "Betty" Johnson. Arlyn's parents preceded him in death along with siblings, Glenn Vernon, Rosellen, Bonnie Ery and Jack.

Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, OH, Friday March 13, 2020, from 3:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. where the service will be held on Saturday, March 14, at 3:00 P.M. with interment following at Whiteford Union Cemetery.

Those wishing to give a memorial are asked to consider the Southeastern Guide Dogs in Ellenton, Florida.

www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Mar. 12, 2020
