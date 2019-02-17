Arlynn "Lynn" Lyle



Lynn (Arlynn) Lyle passed mindfully from this life on January, 10, 2019 in Florida. She was traveling with her daughter and dear friends. Lynn was at peace and deeply grateful to all who have been kind to her through these many years.



Lynn was born on March 8, 1939 in Sidney, Ohio to parents Hershel and Bernice Hill. After earning her Master's Degree in Social Work from The Ohio State University, she completed hundreds of hours of continuing education. As a licensed clinical social worker, Lynn counseled children, adults, and families at Family Services of Northwest Ohio, Sylvania Schools, and Central Behavioral Healthcare.



Lynn enjoyed bringing people together to help each other. She was a founder of the Panel of American Women, the Humanistic Learning Community, the National Coalition for Democracy in Education, and the Living Today Wellness Retreat. She also provided professional training experiences for local hospitals, religious groups, and social service agencies.



Lynn was an enthusiastic volunteer for Read for Literacy, Hospice of Northwest Ohio, and Leading Families Home. As an active member of The First Unitarian Church of Toledo, Lynn taught children and adults of all ages, and at Toledo Metropolitan Mission, she trained more than 200 congregational volunteers in dying and bereavement care.



As a student of Buddhism in the tradition of Thich Nhat Hanh, Lynn welcomed to her home a Sunday Evening Meditation Group and Flowing Waters Sanga. She taught meditation at Toledo Correctional Institution and the Lucas County Jail. Lynn's Buddhist name was Abundant Confidence of the Heart.



Lynn's beloved family includes daughters, Chris Ellen (Tim) Harrington and Laurie Lynn (Brian) Mitchell and four grandchildren, Patrick James Harrington, Connor Lawrence Harrington, Brianna Lynn Mitchell, and Scott Douglas Mitchell. She has many dear friends whom she loved as brothers and sisters. Lynn's husband, Jim Lyle, passed away in 2005.



A celebration of Lynn's life will be held on Saturday, March 16th, 2019 at 10:30 am at First Unitarian Church of Toledo, 3205 Glendale Avenue. If you can join us, please wear bright colors and a smile.



A Buddhist service will also take place at a later date. All are welcome to attend.



Instead of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the First Unitarian Church of Toledo, 3205 Glendale Avenue, Toledo, 43614. uutoledo.org; the Thich Nhat Hanh Foundation, 2299 Melru Lane, Escondido, CA 92026 [email protected]; or Hospice of Northwest Ohio,



30000 East River Road, Perrysburg, OH, 43552. hospicenwo.org.



Published in The Blade on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary