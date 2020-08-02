1/
Armand David "Dave" Gravel
1950 - 2020
Armand David "Dave" Gravel, age 69, of Port Clinton, lost his battle with lung cancer on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Dave, born in Toledo on September 14, 1950, to Armand and Carrie Gravel, grew up in South Toledo, attending Immaculate Conception, then Central Catholic High School, where he graduated in June of 1968. Dave attended Bowling Green State University for a semester, then enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in December of 1968. At the completion of his enlistment, which included a tour in Viet Nam, Dave returned to Northwest Ohio, earning Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Political Science from Bowling Green, before embarking on a career with the Post Office. Rising to Postmaster, Dave worked throughout Northwest Ohio, primarily in Port Clinton. While employed by the Post Office, Dave continued his service to his country, rising to the rank of Sergeant Major, the highest enlisted rank, as he served a total of thirty years in the Marine Corps and Marine Corps Reserve. After retiring from the Marine Corps and the Post Office, Dave earned a second Master's degree, this in Counseling, as he devoted his time to assisting returning war veterans adjust to society.

He is survived by his sister, Renee G. La Rue, of Conroe, TX.

Graveside services will be conducted at a later date, when Dave is interred at Arlington National Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckercrosserpriesman.com


Published in The Blade from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser Funeral Home
1124 Fulton Street
Port Clinton, OH 43452
(419) 732-3141
Memories & Condolences
July 31, 2020
Tom pier
Friend
July 31, 2020
Dave was a great Darby classmate who was a quiet and smart individual. I'm happy to say that he was my friend and thank you Dave for your service to humanity!! Rest now my friend !!!
Tim Cassidy
Friend
July 30, 2020
I’ve known Dave since grade school. We reconnected online several years ago. I will miss his quick wit and playful comments on my posts. Sending prayers and my condolences to his sister Renee.
Mary Sue Clapp
Classmate
July 30, 2020
Donald A Stevens
Classmate
July 30, 2020
Dave was a teacher at the grade school he had attended in his youth, Darby. Some of my children were in his classroom as he was their teacher. My deepest sympathies to Renee on the loss of her brother.
Marie Irons
Friend
July 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser Funeral Home Funeral Home
