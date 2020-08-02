Armand David "Dave" Gravel
Armand David "Dave" Gravel, age 69, of Port Clinton, lost his battle with lung cancer on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Dave, born in Toledo on September 14, 1950, to Armand and Carrie Gravel, grew up in South Toledo, attending Immaculate Conception, then Central Catholic High School, where he graduated in June of 1968. Dave attended Bowling Green State University for a semester, then enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in December of 1968. At the completion of his enlistment, which included a tour in Viet Nam, Dave returned to Northwest Ohio, earning Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Political Science from Bowling Green, before embarking on a career with the Post Office. Rising to Postmaster, Dave worked throughout Northwest Ohio, primarily in Port Clinton. While employed by the Post Office, Dave continued his service to his country, rising to the rank of Sergeant Major, the highest enlisted rank, as he served a total of thirty years in the Marine Corps and Marine Corps Reserve. After retiring from the Marine Corps and the Post Office, Dave earned a second Master's degree, this in Counseling, as he devoted his time to assisting returning war veterans adjust to society.
He is survived by his sister, Renee G. La Rue, of Conroe, TX.
Graveside services will be conducted at a later date, when Dave is interred at Arlington National Cemetery.