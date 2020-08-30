Armando P. HerreraArmando P. Herrera, 45, of Toledo, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic. He was born on June 26, 1975 in Toledo to Armando and Romelia Herrera. Armando worked as a truck driver for Greenline Trucking for many years. He had a big heart and would do anything for anyone in need. Armando loved spending time with his family and was an avid Raiders fan. He will be dearly missed.Armando is survived by his parents, Armando L. and Romelia Herrera; sisters, Romelia (Isidro) Nunez and Guadalupe Herrera; brother, Antonio (Connie) Herrera; nephews, Lorenzo and Benicio Hurtado; best friends, Freddy Bonilla and Rob Plummer; and many aunts, uncles and extended family. He is now reunited in heaven with his aunts, uncles and special cousins, Jessie Perez Jr. and Chris Perez.Family and friends may visit Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd Oregon, OH 43616 on Monday from 10:00 to 1:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to his parents.