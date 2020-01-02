|
Dr. Armin R. Fuhlbrigge MD
Dr. Armin R. Fuhlbrigge MD, age 92 passed away December 30, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice Residence, Sylvania. Armin was born November 30, 1927 in Coleman, WI to Rev. William and Hilda (Rieck) Fuhlbrigge. He attended the University of Wisconsin receiving a Bachelors of Arts in 1951, Bachelor of Medical Science in 1952 and his Doctor of Medicine in 1955. He serviced as a Captain and Flight Surgeon in the Air Force and Reserves from 1956 - 1962. Dr. Fuhlbrigge was a dedicated family physician to Toledo. He did his residency at Toledo Hospital and held privileges at both Toledo and Flower Hospitals. Since his utmost concern was his patients and taking care of their needs, he would often take IOU's or accept produce in lieu of payment. He was a member of the Toledo Academy of Medicine for more then 30 years, he joined the Ohio Academy of Family Physicians February 1, 1962 and was awarded the degree of Fellow from the American Academy of Family Physicians. He retired from his practice in 1991 and moved to Leesburg, Florida, returning to the Toledo area in March 2019 to be closer to family. Dr. Fuhlbrigge enjoyed sailing, golfing, wood working and traveling the world in his younger years.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Shirley Fuhlbrigge; children, Peter (Diane) Fuhlbrigge, Robert (Anne) Fuhlbrigge, Lisa (Joseph) Zofchak, Thomas (Kelly) Fuhlbrigge; step-children, Mark (Beth) Fosgate, Gloria (Jim) Sheppard, Steven Fosgate; sister, Lois Goeres; 15 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Rev. Karl Fuhlbrigge.
In accordance with Dr. Fuhlbrigge's wishes cremation has taken place and services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ebeid Hospice in Doctor's memory.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 2, 2020