Armon E. Roberts
1924-2019
Armon (Irma) E Robert's, 95, of Houston, TX, by way of Toledo, OH, passed away peacefully in her sleep June 23, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Mary and Odes Jeffries; children, Adita, Julian and Dennis; 4 grandchildren, Delroy S. Chance Jr, Alisha and Keyago Brown, and Rashaw Miller.
Armon leaves to cherish her memory daughters, Deborah Belton of Houston TX, Caroline Lewis (Steven); sons, James (JB) Brown (Helen), Odes Roberts (Maria) of Toledo, OH, Audwin Roberts (Ida-Fay) of Meridian MS; along with 22 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren.
Most importantly Armon lived a long happy fulfilling life, dictated raising her entire family, and is now in Gods care. She was a teacher's aide and taught Lighted School House I'm Toledo Public School System for over 15 plus years. Armon love to cook, bake, sew, draw, paint, and beading beautiful tables. She was very gifted and talented in arts and crafts.
A going home and memorial celebration of her life will be held Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Greater New Psalmist Church, 3251 Glendale Ave. Toledo, OH 43614.
Published in The Blade on July 11, 2019