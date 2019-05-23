Home

POWERED BY

Services
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Wake
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Northwestern Baptist Church
Funeral
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Northwestern Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Arnetta Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arnetta Smith


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Arnetta Smith Obituary
Arnetta Smith

Arnetta Smith, 88, passed away, May 20, 2019 in Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She was born August 22, 1930, to George Dow and Willana Reed in Pricedale, Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by her husband William; daughter, Maralene McBrayer; grandsons, James McBrayer III, and Willis Mondale Cox.

She accepted Christ at an early age at Macedonia Baptist Church in Wheeling, W.VA, and in Toledo joined Calvary Bapt, Peoples Baptist, and most recently, Northwestern Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Willie Knighten.

She was employed at GM Powertrain after which she retired after 26 years. She was a member of the O.E.S. Rachel Chapter #14.

Surviving are her children, Cecil (Carolyn) Smith, Sharon Cox, and Terence (Agnes) Smith, of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Terence, and Cicely Smith.

Special thanks to Toledo Hospital ICU and Hospice of NW Ohio.

Funeral Saturday May 25, 2019 at 11:00 preceded by Wake at 10:00 a.m. at Northwestern Baptist Church, Pastor Willie Knighten, Officiating, Burial Woodlawn Cemetery.

www.houseofday.com
logo


Published in The Blade from May 23 to May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now