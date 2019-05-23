Arnetta Smith



Arnetta Smith, 88, passed away, May 20, 2019 in Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She was born August 22, 1930, to George Dow and Willana Reed in Pricedale, Pennsylvania.



She was preceded in death by her husband William; daughter, Maralene McBrayer; grandsons, James McBrayer III, and Willis Mondale Cox.



She accepted Christ at an early age at Macedonia Baptist Church in Wheeling, W.VA, and in Toledo joined Calvary Bapt, Peoples Baptist, and most recently, Northwestern Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Willie Knighten.



She was employed at GM Powertrain after which she retired after 26 years. She was a member of the O.E.S. Rachel Chapter #14.



Surviving are her children, Cecil (Carolyn) Smith, Sharon Cox, and Terence (Agnes) Smith, of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Terence, and Cicely Smith.



Special thanks to Toledo Hospital ICU and Hospice of NW Ohio.



Funeral Saturday May 25, 2019 at 11:00 preceded by Wake at 10:00 a.m. at Northwestern Baptist Church, Pastor Willie Knighten, Officiating, Burial Woodlawn Cemetery.



Published in The Blade from May 23 to May 24, 2019