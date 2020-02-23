|
|
Arnetta York
Arnetta "Aunt Midge" York, age 93, of Toledo, died February 16, 2020 at home. She was born November 11, 1926 in Lime City, OH to Mr. & Mrs. Arthur (Florence Schwartz) Herman. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting and different crafts, but most of all she loved to travel, especially to her favorite state of Florida, where she spent many months at a time. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends reminiscing of her different travels. She was a Past President of Post 9856 in Lambertville, MI; a life member of Post 2898; life member and Past President of American Legion Post 576; the last life member of Eagles aerie 197 and a current member of Maumee Eagles aerie 2562. She was a long time member of the Eleanor Kahle Senior Center.
Survived by nieces, Kathy Mazey (Mike) and Deneve Wilson (John) and nephew, Ray Mazey (T-Beth); also 3 generations of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ivan C. York; 2 sisters and their spouses.
Services will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the or any of the wildlife organizations. Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home (419-269-1111) Online condolences:
blanchardstrabler.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020