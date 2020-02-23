Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
1163 West Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43612
419-269-1111

Arnetta York


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arnetta York Obituary
Arnetta York

Arnetta "Aunt Midge" York, age 93, of Toledo, died February 16, 2020 at home. She was born November 11, 1926 in Lime City, OH to Mr. & Mrs. Arthur (Florence Schwartz) Herman. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting and different crafts, but most of all she loved to travel, especially to her favorite state of Florida, where she spent many months at a time. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends reminiscing of her different travels. She was a Past President of Post 9856 in Lambertville, MI; a life member of Post 2898; life member and Past President of American Legion Post 576; the last life member of Eagles aerie 197 and a current member of Maumee Eagles aerie 2562. She was a long time member of the Eleanor Kahle Senior Center.

Survived by nieces, Kathy Mazey (Mike) and Deneve Wilson (John) and nephew, Ray Mazey (T-Beth); also 3 generations of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ivan C. York; 2 sisters and their spouses.

Services will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the or any of the wildlife organizations. Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home (419-269-1111) Online condolences:

blanchardstrabler.com

Published in The Blade from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arnetta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -