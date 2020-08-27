Arnie F. Elzey
Arnold Frederick Elzey (Arnie) of Toledo, passed away August 24, 2020. He was 75 years old. He was born on December 27, 1944 in Columbus, OH, to George and Virginia Elzey. Raised in Toledo, he attended St. Francis De Sales High School and The University of Detroit where he stood out among his peers as an outstanding football player. He later transferred back to The University of Toledo where he and his late brother Paul were among the standouts on the wrestling mat and football field.
Following many years as a restauranteur in Northwest Ohio, Illinois, and the US Virgin Islands, he planted his roots in Toledo and opened up Arnie's Eating and Drinking Saloon on July 11th, 1980. Arnie's was a Toledo staple and was known as the place where strangers became friends. He took pride in supporting local athletics and charitable causes like the Old Newsboys and Easter Seals. An avid supporter of local businesses, Arnie had a soft spot for anyone in the service industry. He was a great boss, friend, and mentor to all who stepped foot inside the bar. When he wasn't controlling the televisions in the Press Box, cheering on UT Athletics, or playing Golden Tee, you could find him on a barstool with a drink and the sports section.
Arnie married Dianne Detwiler in March of 1985 and went on to raise two children in West Toledo where they continued to support youth athletics at Ottawa Hills and St. Francis De Sales. He and his family enjoyed summers out west and spring breaks in the Caribbean. Some of his favorite travel memories included father/son fishing trips, white water rafting, camping in the mountains, sipping tropical drinks at local island bars, and bicycling in the northeast. Arnie always managed to guide his family off the beaten path in order to support small and local hospitality businesses and create once in a lifetime opportunities for his kids. Arnie made memories with everyone he came in contact with, and cherished his vacations with family and friends.
Arnie was the past president of the Northwest Ohio Restaurant Association and was the proud recipient of the Ohio Restaurant Association's Lifetime Achievement Award. He introduced Toledo to stadium seating, chicken wings, and radio coaches shows, setting the bar high for other establishments in the area. He was a powerful voice within the local restaurant industry opposing the ban on smoking, and taking a stand for small business owners throughout the city.
From his pet duck, to trotting a horse right through the doors of a local bar, Arnie had the best stories and created hilarious memories with his friends that will forever be cherished. In addition to his sense of humor and loving personality, he was stubborn. This became more and more prevalent in his later years as he fought against several health complications, most notably Parkinson's Disease. Arnie pushed through many difficult circumstances to see his family through significant life events. He had an extra special bond with his daughter and granddaughter and firmly believed in the saying "the apple doesn't fall far from the tree." In his last year, Arnie was able to enjoy his son's wedding and expressed tremendous joy knowing another grandbaby is on the way.
Arnie is survived by his devoted wife of 35 years, Dianne; their son, Arnold J. Elzey (Marseille) of Cincinnati; daughter, Elizabeth Hupp of Toledo; adored granddaughter, Marjorie Jane Hupp; sister in law, Lee Elzey; niece, Kirsten Porter (both of Bradenton, FL); several extended cousins and great-nieces and nephews, and countless friends. He was predeceased by his father, George Allison Elzey; his mother, Virginia Mary Chudzinski Elzey; his brother, Paul Vincent Elzey.
Arnie's Eating and Drinking Saloon turned strangers into friends, but Arnie himself turned friends into family. He has answered his last call and will be truly missed.
Friends may visit the family on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 2-9 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd). Funeral services will be held privately on Monday at St. Pius X Catholic Church followed by interment at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family recommends supporting a locally owned restaurant, donating to St. Francis De Sales, or supporting Parkinson's research in his name. Condolences may shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com
