Arnold Dane Lewis I



Arnold Dane Lewis I, age 92, passed away March 29, 2019 in Manistee, MI with all of his family by his side. Arnold was born April 22, 1926 in Toledo to Clarence and Elsie Mae (Shoemaker) Lewis Sr. He served his country during World War II as a Navy Seabees, he sailed on the USS Seminole serving as a bulldozer operator during the Invasion of Okinawa. He was the co-owner of B&L Construction and also a brick mason for more than 70 years. He loved to go hunting, especially deer and going fishing.



In addition to his parents, Arnold is preceded in death by his siblings, Marvin, Allen, Clarence II, Vern and Katherine, granddaughter, Rhonda Jacobs and sons-in-law, Dan Whitman and Russell Vernon. He is survived by his wife, Monica Lewis; his children, Sheila (Gene) Carter, Arnold Lewis II, Craig (Barb) Lewis, Roxanne (Joe Sturt) Screptock, Kim Whitman, Lynn Vernon and their brother Clark; siblings, Gary (Sue) Lewis, Iva (Pat) Whalen, Mille Growden, Maxine (Wayne) Harvey and Michael Lewis; companion nephew, Marvin Jr.; 14 grandchildren and many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.



In the spring of 2020, a celebration of life will be held in Arnold's honor for all to remember his legacy.



Published in The Blade from May 5 to May 6, 2019