(News story) Arnold F. Elzey, whose Arnie's Eating and Drinking Saloon was a consistent draw for the convivial and the sports-minded from 1980 into the 2000s, died Monday in Waterville Healthcare nursing facility. He was 75.
He'd been ill since November, initially with pneumonia, said his wife, Dianne. He had Parkinson's disease for about 20 years, with his symptoms controlled by medication for most of that time, she said.
Arnie's under his ownership closed in 2006. New owners reopened the saloon for several years, and he would help, his wife said.
Mr. Elzey in 1980 transformed a former hamburger stand across from Westgate Village Shopping Center into a comfortable spot to eat and drink, see and be seen. He had years of credentials - with the Gladieux Corp.; as manager at Steve Evdemon's Someplace Else restaurant; as a partner in the Salty Dog seafood restaurant.
Mary Alice Powell, The Blade's then-food editor, reviewed Arnie's a month after it opened. Its popularity hadn't flagged, she noted in 1987.
"Arnie's does so much with food that it comes close to being a restaurant," Miss Powell wrote in 1987.
For many in Toledo, Mr. Elzey introduced chicken wings as bar food. He outfitted Arnie's with big-screen televisions in an age when the picture actually was projected onto a screen. His customers included young professionals, University of Toledo staff and students, and second-shift workers.
The last episode of the TV show 'Cheers' drew hundreds, some of whom came from Defiance and Fostoria just to be in the crowd at Arnie's.
"He was an innovator," said Mike Kubacki, a friend who has owned and managed restaurants and bars. "He was the first person to have the round bar. He built a sports bar on the side, which nobody had."
Arnie's "was an icon in Toledo for a lot of years," Mr. Kubacki said. "I don't think there will ever be a place like it for that long again."
Mr. Elzey was a former president and officer of the Northwest Ohio Restaurant Association. He often served as spokesman for bars and restaurants opposed to smoking bans then being proposed by Lucas County and Toledo. But he also spoke out against high local electric rates and changes in state liquor liability laws.
He "liked to put his neck out there for somebody who was a local business person," his son, A.J., said. "He knew his name meant something, and he wanted to make sure it meant something for small business."
He was born Dec. 27, 1944, in Columbus to Virginia and George Elzey. Growing up in Toledo, he attended St. Hyacinth School and was a graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School, where he played football. He attended the University of Detroit and UT.
Surviving are his wife, the former Dianne Detwiler, whom he married March 29, 1985; son, Arnold J. "A.J." Elzey; daughter, Elizabeth Hupp, and a granddaughter.
The family will receive friends from 2-9 p.m. Saturday at Walker Funeral Home, Sylvania Township. Funeral services will be private.
The family suggests tributes in the form of patronizing a locally owned restaurant or contributing to St. Francis de Sales High School or Parkinson's research.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com
or 419-724-6182.