Arnold J. Kreger, Jr.
Arnold J. Kreger, Jr., of Perrysburg, passed away August 4, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. Arnold was born October 14, 1936 in Toledo, Ohio to Arnold J. and Avonelle (Phyers) Kreger, Sr. Arnold served our country in the United States Army. He married Marilyn F. Dalling on June 15, 1963 and they shared 55 years together until she passed on April 24, 2019.
Arnold was a stationary engineer for Toledo Edison. He was an avid Cleveland Indians, Brown and Cavalier fan. He loved animals and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his children, Jane Kreger and Bradley Kreger; grandchildren, Hunter and Alexander Kreger; mother of his grandchildren, Kelly Kreger; brothers, Tom (Mary) Kreger, Dan Kreger and his son, Danny Kreger, Bob Kreger and his family, Jimmy (Linda) Kreger and many other nieces, nephews and lifelong friend, Chuck Peterson. Along with his wife, Marilyn, he was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends will be received Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 2-8 pm at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133) where funeral services will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 at Noon. Burial will follow in Fort Meigs Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Arnold's name to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Road, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551. Condolences may be made online to the family at:
www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade on Aug. 7, 2019