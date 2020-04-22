Arnold L. Murphy Our beloved father Arnold L. Murphy passed on to his heavenly home on April 20, 2020. He was born February 18, 1936 in Glen White, West Virginia. Dad worked for many years with the former Coulton Chemical Corp. from which he retired. He also proudly owned and operated the former Blue Bird Cafe where he met many friends and helped many others along the way. Dad was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Harold; wives, Jean Wilson and Carol Thacker; the special person in his life, Aunt Ora Hutchinson; and great-grandson, Ethan Freck. Left to cherish his memory is his sister, Maley Duncan of West Virginia; children, Steven H. Murphy, Douglas (Lucia) Murphy, Rodger (Jenny) Murphy, Edward Murphy, Allan (Kathy) Murphy, Roxanne Holly, Michael (Dawn) Murphy and Toni (John) Voigt; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services will be private. Burial will be held at Lake Township Cemetery. A live stream of the service will be available at 12 noon on Friday, April 24, 2020 on the Freck Funeral Chapel Facebook Page. Memorial contributions are appreciated to Cherry Street Mission. www.freckchapel.com
Published in The Blade on Apr. 22, 2020.