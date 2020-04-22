Arnold L. Murphy
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arnold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arnold L. Murphy Our beloved father Arnold L. Murphy passed on to his heavenly home on April 20, 2020. He was born February 18, 1936 in Glen White, West Virginia. Dad worked for many years with the former Coulton Chemical Corp. from which he retired. He also proudly owned and operated the former Blue Bird Cafe where he met many friends and helped many others along the way. Dad was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Harold; wives, Jean Wilson and Carol Thacker; the special person in his life, Aunt Ora Hutchinson; and great-grandson, Ethan Freck. Left to cherish his memory is his sister, Maley Duncan of West Virginia; children, Steven H. Murphy, Douglas (Lucia) Murphy, Rodger (Jenny) Murphy, Edward Murphy, Allan (Kathy) Murphy, Roxanne Holly, Michael (Dawn) Murphy and Toni (John) Voigt; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services will be private. Burial will be held at Lake Township Cemetery. A live stream of the service will be available at 12 noon on Friday, April 24, 2020 on the Freck Funeral Chapel Facebook Page. Memorial contributions are appreciated to Cherry Street Mission. www.freckchapel.com

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Blade on Apr. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
24
Service
12:00 AM
Freck Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved