Arnold P. Combs Arnold P. Combs, 80 of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away, Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Manor of Perrysburg. Arnold was born in Toledo, Ohio on April 6, 1940 to Richard and Martha (Gruetter) Combs, who preceded him in death. He was a Lake High School graduate. Arnold was a U.S. Army Veteran. Prior to his retirement he had worked at Teledyne Corporation. Surviving are his brothers, David (Sandy), Frederick (Loretta), Joseph (Judith) Combs. Also surviving are his nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held on Friday, April 24, at 1:00 p.m. in Lake township Cemetery, Millbury, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Assiting with arrangements Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Homes www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020.