Arnold P. Combs
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arnold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arnold P. Combs Arnold P. Combs, 80 of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away, Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Manor of Perrysburg. Arnold was born in Toledo, Ohio on April 6, 1940 to Richard and Martha (Gruetter) Combs, who preceded him in death. He was a Lake High School graduate. Arnold was a U.S. Army Veteran. Prior to his retirement he had worked at Teledyne Corporation. Surviving are his brothers, David (Sandy), Frederick (Loretta), Joseph (Judith) Combs. Also surviving are his nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held on Friday, April 24, at 1:00 p.m. in Lake township Cemetery, Millbury, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Assiting with arrangements Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Homes www.egglestonmeinert.com

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Blade from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
24
Graveside service
1:00 PM
Lake township Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved