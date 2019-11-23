|
|
Arnold Victor Knaggs
Arnold Victor Knaggs, 92, of Temperance, Michigan, passed away November 22, 2019, at Sunset Village. He was born on November 9, 1927, in Ottawa Lake, Michigan, to parents Ludy and Lucy (Lapointe) Knaggs.
Arn was a 1946 graduate of Lambertville High School. He served from 1946 – 48 in World War II. He was part of the Occupation Force in Italy. He belongs to the American Legion Post 514 and the Bedford Senior Center. He married the love of his life, Genevieve Rowe, on May 22, 1954 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Erie, Michigan.
He worked for Chrysler Jeep Corporation for 34 years, retiring in 1986. He was a long-time parishioner of St. Anthony Catholic Church and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church. Arn was an athlete in his younger years. He was part of a championship football team at Lambertville High School. He played baseball, football, softball, and bowled in a league. Arn was a fan of Detroit professional sports, especially the Detroit Lions. He also cheered for the University of Michigan and Notre Dame. He loved to play cards and was known for his sense of humor.
A devoted husband and father, Arn is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Genevieve (Genny) Knaggs; daughters, Sandy (Paul) Lunn, Debbie (James) Leslie, Barbara (John) Skorich and Brenda Perry. He is survived by 9 grandchildren, Steven Lunn, Laura Johnson, Rachel Buehrer, Jordan, Michael and Brian Skorich and Brad, Brooke and Tyler Perry; 5 great-grandchildren; sisters, Letha Holup and Joan Young and brothers Melvin (Mary) and Howard (Bonnie) Knaggs and in-laws, Bernard Brosamer, Gloria, Gerri, and Faye Knaggs. He was preceded in death by sisters, Jeanne and Alice Knaggs, Donna Cousino, Mary Scheuer, Anna LaVigne,and Rose Brosamer; brothers, Raphael, Paul, Larry, Donald, Robert and Roy Knaggs and great grandson, Elijah.
Friends may call at Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Avenue, in Temperance, MI, on Sunday, November 24, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary service at 7:00 p.m. The funeral mass will be celebrated Monday, November 25, 2019, at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 8330 Lewis Ave. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Military Honors will be conducted by Lambertville VFW Post 9656.
The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church or The Bedford Veterans Center. Online condolences may be offered to Arn's family at
bedfordfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Blade on Nov. 23, 2019