Arthur Anthony Bonfiglio



Arthur Anthony Bonfiglio, age 82, passed away June 12, 2019. He was born January 2, 1937 to Baldassare and Anna (Hencinski) Bonfiglio.



Arthur enjoyed gardening and sharing the harvest with friends and family. He was an avid do-it-yourselfer and enjoyed completing and guiding others on household projects. He was a Cold Forming Engineer by trade and worked for Champion Spark Plug for 42 years.



In addition to his parents, Arthur was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Eileen, of 36 years; step-son, Steven Kampfer; and siblings, Florence, Beatrice (Hagar) and Roman. He is survived by his children, Mark (Laurie) Bonfiglio, Lisa (Andy) Micka and Eric Bonfiglio; step-children, Michael Brady, Patricia (Mike) Torkelson, Sandra (James) Brady-Fray; sisters, Bernadine Tammerine and Evelyn (Frank) Stukenborg; 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.



The family will receive guests Monday, June 17, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Newcomer - West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Road (419-392-9500). Funeral Services will begin Monday at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park Cemetery.



Published in The Blade from June 16 to June 17, 2019