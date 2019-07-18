Arthur D. Huff



Arthur D. Huff, 84, passed away, abandoning this life and "The Building," July 14, 2019 in Sarasota, Florida, surrounded by his three sons. Art was a lifelong resident of Waterville, Ohio, only recently relocating to Florida. He was born January 26, 1935 in Toledo, Ohio to Forest and Audrey (LeGron) Huff.



After graduating from Libbey High School in 1953, Art enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served for twelve years. Art then embarked on a 30-year career with United Airlines.



Art enjoyed watching the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturdays and spending time with his family. He was a member of the Hope United Methodist Church in Whitehouse, Ohio and spent time serving on their board.



Art loved the time he had in Sarasota, where he was able to spend time with family, Ubering to lunch dates and making great new fast friends. There was rumored to be a beer party or two.



Art was preceded in death by his wife, Marcia Huff; brothers, Larry , Richard (Denny), and Warren. He is survived by his twin sisters, Shirley Green and Bonnie (Frederick) Vance; his three sons, Roderick (Jennifer), Kyle (Barbara Falls), Arthur Jr. (Marci); step-daughter, Karen (Warren) Leow and three granddaughters, Chenelle, Gabrielle and Isabelle.



Please consider your local hospice for any memorial tributes. A private graveside ceremony will be held at a future date.



Published in The Blade on July 18, 2019