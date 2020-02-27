|
Arthur Edward Kirkman
Arthur Edward Kirkman, 73, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on Monday February 24, 2020. He was born to Richard and Wanda Kirkman on June 17, 1946 in Toledo, Ohio and graduated from Waite High School. Art worked as a design engineer for Libbey Glass for 32 years before retiring. He enjoyed golfing, socializing at Moe's Place in Rossford and watching his beloved Buckeyes play on Saturday's. One of his proudest moments was being honored with the Parent of the Year award at The Ohio State University. Art was a proud grandpa and enjoyed watching his grandson Austin achieve many accomplishments, especially in soccer and track and receiving his big hugs from Kennedie, aka Booger Butt.
Art is survived by his daughter, Kelly Pollex; son-in-law, Mark Pollex; grandson, Austin and foster granddaughter, Kennedie; brother, Richard (Janet) Kirkman; sister-in-law, Connie Kirkman along with many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, JoAnne (Rogowski) Kirkman; brother, Karl Kirkman; sisters-in-law, Shirley Moore and Dolly Kewiecki.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Road, Rossford Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020 in the funeral home. Interment will be in Ottawa Hills Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Autism Speaks, 1 East 33rd Street, U.S. 4th Floor, New York, New York 10016. Online condolences may be given at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Feb. 27, 2020