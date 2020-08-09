1/
Arthur Edwin Carr
Arthur Edwin Carr

Arthur Edwin Carr, a native of Bowling Green, OH and a resident of Silverhill, AL, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the age of 67.

Arthur was employed at Owens Illinois as assembly mechanic and robotics tech for 30 years. He enjoyed playing golf and watching Ohio State Buckeyes Football, going on vacations and loved spending time with his grandkids.

Arthur is preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Julie Ann Borzo.

He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Nancy A. Carr; three children, Kevin (Lisa) Helminski, Janelle Tatro and Sarah (Matt) Saucedo; ten grandchildren, Lexi Helminski, Conner Helminski, Gage Warnke, Marion Osgood, Michael Helminski, Morgan Tatro, Emma Helminski, Chaz Ladd, Cecilia Saucedo and Gabriel Saucedo; siblings, Ramona Kay Wagner, Kathy Carr, Linda (George) Taylor, Jeanette (Dave) Larsen, Bonnie Nashaway, Phillip Carr and Elaine (Sam) Loera; two special friends, Keith Pasztor and Mike Arquette; nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to Alabama Hospice Group.

Expressions of condolence for the family may be made at www.hughesfh.com.


Published in The Blade from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2020.
