Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
830 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH 43460
419-666-1566
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
All Saints Catholic Church
Memorial Mass
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
All Saints Catholic Church
628 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH
Arthur Harold Eisel


Arthur Harold Eisel Obituary
Arthur Harold Eisel

Arthur H. Eisel, age 79 of Perrysburg, OH and formerly of Rossford, OH passed away on February 23, 2019 at Manor of Perrysburg surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 26, 1939 in Toledo to Louis and Rose (Cwiklewski) Eisel. Art was a 1957 graduate of Central Catholic High School and attended the University of Toledo majoring in accounting. He married Carolyn (Kovarik) on November 26, 1959 and together they raised 3 beautiful daughters. Art was employed with the Catholic Cemeteries of Toledo for over 30 years. He enjoyed playing golf; meeting his high school classmates for a monthly lunch and spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving is his loving wife of 59 years, Carolyn; daughters, Michelle (Jim) Russell, Lynn Browning and Wendy (Jason) Rittichier; grandchildren, Jamie and Alexandra Russell and his "little guy" Christopher Browning; sister, Anita Kobylak.

Art was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Barbara Wilt.

In accordance with Art's wishes there will be no visitation. A Memorial Mass will take place on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 12 noon at All Saints Catholic Church, 628 Lime City Rd., Rossford where the family will greet visitors beginning at 11:00 AM. The family suggests that memorial contributions be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Arrangements have been entrusted the Sujkowski Walker Funeral Home in Rossford. To leave online expressions of sympathy please visit

www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
