Arthur "Art" Irving
1932 - 2020
Arthur "Art" Irving

10/03/1932 - 08/11/2020

Arthur V. Irving, 87, of Sylvania and former of Toledo, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Flower Hospital. Arthur worked several years for the former Jim Canty Plumbing and Heating Co. in south Toledo and later worked in the maintenance department at the former Medical College of Ohio for 17 years retiring in 1998. Art served his county in the United States Air force during the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion Post 553.

Art was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy V. Irving in 2004; his parents, Joseph and Bertha (Lehman) Irving; brothers, Joseph, Eugene, William and Richard; step-daughter, Peggy Cavinder, and step- son-in-law, Dennis Baumgartner.

He is survived by his daughter, Karen (Robert) Bucks, of CA; step-daughter, Gail Baumgartner; sister, Patricia Kreuz; 9 grandchildren and several great and great great- grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

His funeral services and burial at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park will be private for his family. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Art's memory to a charity of your choice.

walterfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
