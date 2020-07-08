Arthur Irving "Ozzie" Laytart Jr.Arthur Irving "Ozzie" Laytart Jr., 71, of Toledo, succumbed to cancer in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family on July 3, 2020.Arthur was born March 23, 1949, to Arthur Laytart Sr and Katherine (Sedlar) Laytart. He graduated from Calvin M. Woodward High School in 1967 where he played Football and later came back to be the Athletic Booster Club President in the late 80's/early 90's. He worked 37 years at Toledo Mirror & Glass as a glazier and project manager. He left his mark on the city of Toledo and the trade by leading jobs at Raceway Park, the Great Apes House, Polar Bear Exhibit and Hippo Aquarium at the Toledo Zoo, the Franklin Park Mall, Fifth Third Field and the Fifth Third building (formerly OI) to name a few. "The Oz" took great pride in being the apprenticeship teacher for the Glaziers Local 948 for several years, passing on his years of knowledge and skill in glazing.He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Sr. and mother, Katherine. Arthur is survived by his wife of 51 years, Karen (Smalldon) Laytart; son, Michael (Celia) Laytart; daughter, Amy (Greg) Mossing; son, Matthew (Sue Ellen) Laytart; seven grandchildren, Mia Laytart, Allen Laytart, Nick Mossing, Casey Laytart, Emily Mossing, Layla Laytart and Lia Laytart; his brother (and best friend), David Laytart; brother, Dan (Teri) Laytart and sister, Laurie (Dan) Clark. He was a proud family man. Proven by the fact that all his children chose to live and raise their families on Wallace Boulevard where he has resided for over 50 years. He loved cooking weekly Sunday dinner for the entire family at his house as well as creating lifelong traditions and memories at each holiday.Arthur lived life to the fullest. In addition to cooking, he enjoyed softball (played and coached for the VFW 9445 teams), bowling (served as league President multiple times), golfing, fishing, gardening, playing Name That Tune at the Oarhouse, woodworking (you could find his work at the Point Place Art Fair or in any of his grandchildren's rooms), watching movies, reading National Geographic, sitting on a beach in Ocean Isle, NC or Florida and rooting for the O.S.U. Buckeyes football team (or whoever was playing Michigan).A special thank you to the people at Promedica Ebeid Hospice in Toledo for their loving care and support during his final days. Also, the family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude towards Reeb Funeral Home & Crematory for being very accommodating and understanding during this difficult time.There will be no visitation and services will be private. The family plans a celebration of life to be held at a later date.The family asks that anyone wishing to make donations in his name to please consider donating to Alumni and Friends of Woodward High School (Attention: Jack Renz/Principal) 701 E Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43608. Online Condolences to