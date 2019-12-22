|
Arthur J. Watson
Arthur J. Watson, 84, of Perrysburg, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on December 19, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. He was born on December 20, 1934, to Kenneth and Helen Watson. He worked at Libbey Owens Ford for 30 years, retiring in 1985. Art enjoyed the outdoors, trips out west and spending time with family.
Surviving are his daughter, Christine Bell; sons, Michael (Donna) Watson and Mark (Carol Sue) Watson; sisters, Myrna, Wanda, Shirley and Lois; eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 60 years, Carole; his parents and his brother, Cyril.
Friends will be received Tuesday, December 24, 2019, from 9-10:30 a.m. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133) with a funeral service beginning at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Fort Meigs Cemetery. The family would like to thank Heather Walters, Arthur's home healthcare nurse for her unconditional care and support as well as the staff at Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their care and kindness. Memorial contributions may be made in Arthur's name to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. Condolences may be made to the family online at:
www.witzlershank.com
