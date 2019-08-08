|
(News story) TIFFIN - Arthur L. Breidenbach, a decorated Army veteran of World War II who followed decades of hard work with service to community and devotion to church, died Sunday at St. Francis Home, where he lived the last two years. He was 100.
He had congestive heart failure, daughter Denise Walsh said.
"I think his secret was he was thankful every day for being alive and thankful for his faith and his wife," his daughter said. "He was humble and really lived his life of serving others. He did for others and did for others, even at the nursing home."
Mr. Breidenbach retired in 1979 from National Machinery Co. in Tiffin, after 34 years. He worked in assembly and wired machinery. His brothers Tom and Paul worked there, too.
"We never locked a toolbox, it was so trustworthy a place," his brother Tom said. "It was a very friendly place. Still is."
He brought his work ethic to the job and conveyed it to his children - "another of the great gifts we got from him," his daughter said. "He was the type of guy who showed up early and stayed late. He loved having a purpose and mission. He was precise in everything he built, touched, or fixed."
Mr. Breidenbach and his wife, Marie, spent winters until three years ago in Palmetto, Fla. They led activities and fund-raising campaigns in their community.
Always active at church - as an usher, volunteering at bingo - he started to attend Mass daily after he retired. Once in Florida, while the community was shut down for a hurricane, Mr. Breidenbach went to Mass an hour early to pray, only to find the parking lot empty.
He rapped on the door, and the priest answered, "'Art, it's a hurricane. You need to go home. God will forgive you,'" Mr. Breidenbach's daughter recalled. "He knew he had to be there."
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree.
He was born April 14, 1919, to Lorene and Elmer Breidenbach and grew up on a farm near Tiffin. He served in the 63rd Infantry Division as a switchboard operator, carrying cables and digging trenches to secure communications during warfare.
"It was very hard to get him to talk about the war at all," his daughter said. "He said, 'It was the hardest thing I've ever done. I did what I was told to do.' He said, 'I lost a lot of friends there.'"
For his devotion to duty, Mr. Breidenbach was awarded a Bronze Star. He and his daughter in 2012 visited Washington on an Honor Flight. He declined to use a wheelchair.
"He was overwhelmed with pride for our country," his daughter said. "He couldn't believe how people treated him in such a thankful manner."
He was a member of American Legion Post 169.
Surviving are his wife, the former Marie Zoeller, his grade school sweetheart, whom he married June 6, 1946; son, Larry Breidenbach; daughters, Shirley Vilinsky and Denise Walsh; brother, Thomas Breidenbach; sister, Susie Hohman; four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 4- 8 p.m. Thursday at Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home, Tiffin, with a Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree honor guard from 6-8 p.m.; a National Machinery Quarter Century Club tribute at 7 p.m., and a wake service at 8 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph Church, with a recitation of the Rosary 20 minutes before Mass.
The family suggests tributes to the organ fund at St. Joseph Church, where he was a member, or the ALS Association's northern Ohio chapter in Independence, Ohio.
