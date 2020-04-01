Home

Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Arthur L. "Pete" Martin Sr.


1931 - 2020
Arthur L. "Pete" Martin Sr. Obituary
Arthur L. "Pete" Martin, Sr.

Arthur Leo Martin, Sr. "Pete", passed away peacefully on March 29, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 18, 1931 in Toledo to James Oliver and Irene (Peterman) Martin. He graduated from Blessed Sacrament grade school and DeVilbiss High School in 1949. Pete attended the University of Toledo, and proudly served his country in the U. S. Air Force during the Korean War.

Pete worked for over 40 years for the Kuhlman Corporation. After retirement he worked 15 years at the Toledo Zoo and volunteered at the Wildwood Manor House. He was very active coaching basketball for several years at Rosary Cathedral. Pete was an avid bowler, scoring a perfect 300. He enjoyed golfing and spending time with his family.

Pete is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Mary Ann (Robb) Martin; children, Arthur Jr. (Belinda), Denise (Brad) Jordan, JoAnn (Larry) Carroll, Gail (Chuck) Seeburger, Joseph (Wendy), and Michael Martin; 22 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren. Josephine Robb, his sister in law; and Daniel Robb, brother in law also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Jeffery; and 6 siblings.

A private visitation will be held at Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. on Friday, April 3 from 10-12:00 p.m. Burial with military honors will be at Resurrection Cemetery. A celebration of Pete's life will held at a later date.

We will be Live Streaming Pete's Funeral. For those wishing to join us to celebrate Pete's life via Live Stream please click on this link https://vimeo.com/402251606.

For those of you wishing to let the family know you will be attending Pete's service please register here. https://calendly.com/consoleum/arthur-l-martin-sr-funeral?month=2020-03 Registering for the service will both help the family know who attended as well as providing the opportunity for technical support, if you should need any, before and during the service.

Memorial donations may be given to The Ronald McDonald House of Toledo. www.rmhctoledo.org. Please leave a condolence message for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com.

www.coylefuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020
