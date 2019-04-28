Arthur "Art" Ledyard



Arthur "Art" Ledyard, 69, passed away in Toledo on April 27, 2019. He was born in Toledo on January 14, 1950 to Fern and Glenn Ledyard. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Ford Motor Co. for over 28 years.



Art was a man of few words, but when he spoke his words were important to listen and pay attention to. He enjoyed bowling, hunting, playing pool, working on cars and going to car shows.



He was a very hard working man who deeply loved his family as much as they loved him. He is survived by his loving wife, Kathy (Spade) Ledyard; children, Jenna (Scott) Joyce, Steven (Erin) Ledyard, Stacey (Joel) Moore; grandchildren, Jorrie, AJ, Brandon, Kylie, Addison, Lillyone, Brielle, great-granddaughter Anna; sisters, Leatha and Barbara. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, grandson, and brother-in-law.



Friends are invited to visit on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 2:00-8:00pm in the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 W. Sylvania Ave. where funeral services will begin at 1:00pm Tuesday. Entombment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio or . To send his family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com.



Published in The Blade from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019