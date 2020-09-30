1/1
Arthur Lee Daniel
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur Lee Daniel

Arthur Lee Daniel, age 85, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away September 27, 2020, in Concord Care Center Sandusky, Ohio. Arthur was born February 19, 1935, in Dubberly, Louisiana, to Willie and Anne Daniel. He graduated from Long Beach Polytechnic High School in California. Arthur Served in the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Army. He Taught Math at Toledo's Scott High School and later worked as a Plant Technician for General Mills until his retirement.

Surviving are his children, Suzanne Daniel, Suzette Daniel, Sterling Daniel, Jamie Daniel, Arthur Daniel, Pam Daniel Lisa Daniel and Tracey Haynes. Preceding him in death were his parents and his daughter, Damita Jo Daniel.

Friends may visit Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 9:30 until 11:00 a.m. in the Urbanski Funeral Home, a Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Rd., Toledo, Ohio. Funeral Services will begin Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home.

Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Toledo, Ohio.

www.urbanskifuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Urbanski Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Urbanski Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Interment
Woodlawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 475-5055
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Urbanski Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved