Arthur Lee DanielArthur Lee Daniel, age 85, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away September 27, 2020, in Concord Care Center Sandusky, Ohio. Arthur was born February 19, 1935, in Dubberly, Louisiana, to Willie and Anne Daniel. He graduated from Long Beach Polytechnic High School in California. Arthur Served in the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Army. He Taught Math at Toledo's Scott High School and later worked as a Plant Technician for General Mills until his retirement.Surviving are his children, Suzanne Daniel, Suzette Daniel, Sterling Daniel, Jamie Daniel, Arthur Daniel, Pam Daniel Lisa Daniel and Tracey Haynes. Preceding him in death were his parents and his daughter, Damita Jo Daniel.Friends may visit Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 9:30 until 11:00 a.m. in the Urbanski Funeral Home, a Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Rd., Toledo, Ohio. Funeral Services will begin Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home.Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Toledo, Ohio.