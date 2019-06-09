Arthur "Art" Leslie



Arthur Leslie, age 82, of Wauseon, OH, and formerly of Toledo, OH and Ottawa Lake, MI passed away Friday June 6, 2019 surrounded by his family. Art was born to Emmanuel and Fern (Head) Leslie. He married Mary Dultmeyer May 25, 1957 they spent 62 years together. Art proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Marine Corp, enlisting at the age of 16. He served in Japan and Korea. Art worked as a gear lab tech at the GM Powertrain in Toledo, retiring after 32 years. After retirement he worked at Whiteford Valley Golf Course in Ottawa Lake, MI, for 10 years. Art enjoyed golf and bowling, earning over 50 first place trophies. He started the golf league at GM with his friend Charlie Best, in the 1950 's and played with GM leagues till his retirement in 1991. After leaving the golf course, Art and his wife moved to Ocala, FL where they both enjoyed golf for another 15 years. He was forced to give up golf in 2016 due to health reasons. He also enjoyed many fly-in fishing trips to upper Canada and many canoe trips traveling throughout Canada, accessible only by canoe or float plane, portaging from lake to lake. He also enjoyed many deep-sea fishing trips in Alaska and Florida.



Art is survived by his wife, Mary; daughter, Mary (Dave) Borer, son, Ron (Denise); grandchildren, Adam (Mindy) Borer, Lisa (Andrew) Richardson, Jason (Ashly) Borer, Ryan (Tiffany) Borer, Mary Kate Borer, Robert (Abby) Leslie, Matt (Kim) Leslie, Andrea Leslie and 13 great grandchildren; sister Donna (David) Duby, Brighton, MO. He was preceded in death by his son; David, grandson; Ronnie Leslie; brother, Norman; sisters; Doris Hill and Ruth Grodi.



Family and friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, Sylvania, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, 4:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. where a service will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 11:00 A.M. with military honors following at Resurrection Cemetery, Toledo. The family suggests tributes in the form of contributions to a charity of the donors's choice.



When tomorrow starts without me, please try to understand, that an angel came and called my name and took me by the hand.



The angel said my place was ready, in Heaven far above, and that I'd have to leave behind all that I dearly loved. But when I walked through Heaven's Gate, I felt so much at home, for God looked down, smiled at me and said "Welcome Home,"



So when tomorrow starts without me, don't think we're far apart, for every time you think of me, I'm right there in your heart.



Published in The Blade from June 9 to June 10, 2019