Arthur Letson
Arthur Letson, 85, of Toledo, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice. He was born May 15, 1934, in Toledo to Rose and Forest Letson. He was a Scout Master, little league head football coach, and veteran of the National Guard. He liked to work with his hands, as his hobby of woodworking and 50 plus years in landscaping will attest to.
He loved all animals, especially his dogs, Sam and WeeDog, maybe even more than he loved us kids. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, and brother to his entire family. He touched many hearts, from the Insurance agents to his bank "lady" friends.
Arthur was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Patricia Letson; daughter, Audrey Kay Letson; brothers, Chuck, Jim, and Joe Letson. He is survived by his wife, Judy Letson; sisters, Kay and Sue Letson; brothers, Don, Bill and Dick Letson; sons, Keith (Jessica) Letson, Kevin (Kris) Letson, Kenneth Letson, and Kurt (Lisa) Letson; fourteen grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020