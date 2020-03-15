|
Arthur M. "Art" Schuster
Arthur M. Schuster, age 94, of Toledo, OH, passed peacefully on March 9, 2020, at Parkcliffe Memory Care Community in Toledo. He was born January 7, 1926, in Toledo, OH, to Theodore and Katherine (Przybylski) Schuster.
"Art" graduated in 1943 from Burnham High School in Sylvania, OH. He served from 1944 through 1946 in WWII in the 883rd Field Artillery Battalion of the 70th Infantry Division; and graduated from Toledo University with an Engineering degree in 1950. He reorganized the City of Toledo Building Inspection Department as Commissioner for seven years in the early 1960's. He worked for several architectural, engineering and construction firms, and founded and ran AMS Schuster Construction Company until the 1980's. As an avid scratch golfer, he won the Heatherdowns Country Club Championship in 1970 and 1971. He also owned and operated his own "Tee Time" driving range in Maumee, OH. His zeal for innovative ideas shined through with a grin and a let's get 'er done spirit.
Arthur is survived by his three children, Hollice Pires, Craig (Laura) Schuster and Kurt (Mary) Schuster; grandchildren, Paul Judd, Steven (Sarah), Jason [Jaimon], Sara, Robert and Elizabeth; great-granddaughter, Ada Pires; numerous nieces and nephews and their children. In addition to his parents, Arthur was preceded in death by his wife, Donna (Doss); his five siblings, Walter, Helen, Daniel, Wanda (Hoen) and John, and nephew, John Schuster.
It's fun to remember "lights, camera, action!!" as Art memorialized our family events.
Art's family gives a special thank you to the staff at Parkcliffe Memory Care Community for their exceptional quality of care these last three years.
Art's smile, quick wit, playful spirit, and inquisitiveness will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
The family will receive guests Saturday, March 21, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Newcomer - Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity in Arthur's memory.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 15 to Mar. 19, 2020